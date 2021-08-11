Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1.63 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

