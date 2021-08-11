Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.91. 1,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $318.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.