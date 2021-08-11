Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 5,180 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 1,917,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

