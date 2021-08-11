Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

