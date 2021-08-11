Roger Mack Hinson Sells 8,799 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MD traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 492,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,155. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
