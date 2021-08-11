Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Position Lifted by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises approximately 3.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Rogers worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,134. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.69.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.