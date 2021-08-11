Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Roku comprises 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 479.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.36 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

