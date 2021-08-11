Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 16,807 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ROKU stock traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.21. 4,260,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.22. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.50 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.36 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

