Ronald A. Rosenfeld Acquires 20,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 181,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

