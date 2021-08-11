Roth Capital Raises fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $45.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE FUBO traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 406,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,420,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 748.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

