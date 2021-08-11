Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 2,522 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

