Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8,675.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 93,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

