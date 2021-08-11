Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

