Rotten Price Reaches $0.0030 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $286,700.82 and $1,494.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Rotten is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,197,975 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

