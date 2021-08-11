Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 59,645 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the quarter. Park Aerospace accounts for 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.65% of Park Aerospace worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,314. The company has a market capitalization of $310.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

In related news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

