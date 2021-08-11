Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 19,591 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for about 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cryoport worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $14,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 11,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,753. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.