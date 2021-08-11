Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 227,486 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,486 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.02% of Ondas worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 17,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

