Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 9,194 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Anterix accounts for 7.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.08% of Anterix worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $900,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter worth about $4,966,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $63,585.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. 2,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,459. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

