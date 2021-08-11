Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.46. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

