Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Genius Sports makes up 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,241,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 41,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,515. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark raised their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

