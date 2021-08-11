Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 74,517 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Rent-A-Center makes up approximately 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. 17,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,841. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

