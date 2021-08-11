Roubaix Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,047 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Full House Resorts worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth about $9,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 18,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,390. The company has a market cap of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

