Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Astronics comprises 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Astronics worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.08. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

