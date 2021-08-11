Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Kaleyra worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

KLR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,345. The company has a market cap of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $133,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

