Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Unifi makes up about 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Unifi worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 1,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $444.87 million, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.