Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises about 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 270,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after buying an additional 596,349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after buying an additional 220,052 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after buying an additional 142,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.