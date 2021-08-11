Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,209 shares during the quarter. Champions Oncology makes up about 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Champions Oncology worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 171.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Champions Oncology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSBR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,186. The company has a market cap of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

