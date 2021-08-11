Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Diodes accounts for about 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Diodes worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 126,033 shares of company stock worth $10,110,808 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.49. 6,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

