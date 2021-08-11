Roubaix Capital LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Vicor accounts for approximately 3.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Vicor worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in Vicor by 39.2% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vicor by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,418 shares of company stock valued at $21,045,860 in the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,261. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.