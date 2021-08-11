Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless makes up 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

SWIR traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 10,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,322. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

