Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. TransAct Technologies makes up 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 3.67% of TransAct Technologies worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TACT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

