Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Sequans Communications accounts for 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.74% of Sequans Communications worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $4,639,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,003,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SQNS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67. Sequans Communications S.A. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

