Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Stoneridge accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Stoneridge worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $732.07 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.