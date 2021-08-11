Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 2,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,607. The firm has a market cap of $419.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last three months. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.