Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Deluxe comprises about 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deluxe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 4,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

