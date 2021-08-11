Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $5.73 Million in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000. CEVA comprises about 3.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.53% of CEVA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.33, a P/E/G ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

