Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Materion comprises about 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Materion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Materion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 1,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,841. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.