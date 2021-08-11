Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 508,824 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Cerus accounts for about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cerus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cerus by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 56,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

