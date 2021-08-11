Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Immersion comprises 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.70% of Immersion worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Immersion by 1,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 275,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 17,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,896. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.