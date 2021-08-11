Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 102,086 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,086 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,967. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.