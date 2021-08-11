Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 7,635 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank accounts for approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Metropolitan Bank worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $10,559,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of MCB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.