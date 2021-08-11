Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,516. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

