Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 12,570 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4,804.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

ECON opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

