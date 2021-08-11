Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 18,276 Shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 31.21% of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIRS opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85. Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $33.83.

