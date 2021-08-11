Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,956 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $54,212,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 551,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LMND opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

