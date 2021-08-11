Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Insurance worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $455.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $837,600 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.