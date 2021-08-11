Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of Capital Southwest worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $588.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

