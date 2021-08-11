Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,518 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 103,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $9,054,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

