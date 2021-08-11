Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:OLO opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
