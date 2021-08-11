Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.